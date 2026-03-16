Centene Corporation $CNC Holdings Boosted by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP grew its holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 96.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,640 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 455.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Centene by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Centene by 11,011.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Centene Price Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $34.47 on Monday. Centene Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. Centene had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%.The business had revenue of $49.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Centene from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Argus raised Centene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Centene from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $44.00 price objective on Centene and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Centene

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene’s offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

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