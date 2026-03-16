Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Stake Lowered by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,534 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 2.2% of Delta Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Delta Global Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $29,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.2%

AMD stock opened at $193.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.44. The company has a market capitalization of $315.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,392 shares of company stock valued at $33,120,933. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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