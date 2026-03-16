Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. $DNTH is Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s Largest Position

Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,307,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the quarter. Dianthus Therapeutics comprises about 11.7% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned 7.71% of Dianthus Therapeutics worth $130,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DNTH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 131.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNTH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $67.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial raised Dianthus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dianthus Therapeutics

In other news, CAO Edward Carr sold 43,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $3,559,646.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 33,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $2,756,468.40. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 200,430 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,702 over the last three months. 16.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Dianthus Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Dianthus Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company news: management announced an early Phase?3 “go” decision and an upsized capital raise that sparked the recent rally; market reaction was enthusiastic because the program advancement de?risked the story while the raise funds development and operations. Dianthus Therapeutics (DNTH) Is Up 30.8% After Upsized Raise And Early Phase 3 “Go” Decision

Company news: management announced an early Phase?3 “go” decision and an upsized capital raise that sparked the recent rally; market reaction was enthusiastic because the program advancement de?risked the story while the raise funds development and operations. Positive Sentiment: Financing closed: Dianthus completed an upsized underwritten offering that generated roughly $719M of gross proceeds (including full exercise of the underwriters’ option), strengthening the company’s cash runway for clinical work. This is a clear near?term liquidity positive for investors. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of its Upsized $719 Million Underwritten Public Offering…

Financing closed: Dianthus completed an upsized underwritten offering that generated roughly $719M of gross proceeds (including full exercise of the underwriters’ option), strengthening the company’s cash runway for clinical work. This is a clear near?term liquidity positive for investors. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades: multiple firms (Raymond James, Wedbush, Robert W. Baird) issued bullish notes or raised their stance, which helped lift sentiment and trading activity. Upgrades add distribution and can attract momentum buyers. Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James Financial

Analyst upgrades: multiple firms (Raymond James, Wedbush, Robert W. Baird) issued bullish notes or raised their stance, which helped lift sentiment and trading activity. Upgrades add distribution and can attract momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: Trading flow: the stock saw a large volume increase after analyst coverage/bullish headlines, indicating active repositioning by investors around the financing and clinical update. Higher volume can amplify price moves in either direction. Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Trading flow: the stock saw a large volume increase after analyst coverage/bullish headlines, indicating active repositioning by investors around the financing and clinical update. Higher volume can amplify price moves in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest note: the most recent short?interest data reported an anomalous zero?share figure and essentially a 0.0 days?to?cover metric — likely a reporting quirk rather than a meaningful signal; treat with caution.

Short-interest note: the most recent short?interest data reported an anomalous zero?share figure and essentially a 0.0 days?to?cover metric — likely a reporting quirk rather than a meaningful signal; treat with caution. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/model risk: HC Wainwright lowered near?term and FY2026–FY2028 EPS forecasts substantially even while keeping a Buy rating and a high target; the cuts highlight expected cash burn and timing risk, which can pressure near?term sentiment and invite profit?taking.

Analyst/model risk: HC Wainwright lowered near?term and FY2026–FY2028 EPS forecasts substantially even while keeping a Buy rating and a high target; the cuts highlight expected cash burn and timing risk, which can pressure near?term sentiment and invite profit?taking. Negative Sentiment: Operational/financial backdrop: recent quarterly results included an EPS miss and very negative margins/returns, reminding investors that Dianthus remains a pre?profit, high?burn biotech—so upside is dependent on clinical progress and successful use of the new capital.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1%

Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $77.86 on Monday. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $88.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.46). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,973.33% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dianthus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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