Focus Partners Wealth Has $115.30 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Focus Partners Wealth lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,105 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $115,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,527,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,763,000 after purchasing an additional 43,846 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,635,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 100,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 106,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,152,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VBR stock opened at $215.67 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $235.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.24.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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