ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Sold by Hyperion Asset Management Ltd

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,652 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 7.2% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd owned 0.14% of ServiceNow worth $259,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in ServiceNow by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ServiceNow by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $186.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.06.

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,021,271.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,419.01. This represents a 45.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $113.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.07. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $211.48. The stock has a market cap of $118.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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