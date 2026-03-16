Apple Inc. $AAPL is Fred Alger Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,112,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,053 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.1% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,047,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,719,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 14,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $250.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.74. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $288.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. KGI Securities upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.58.

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Key Apple News

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About Apple

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Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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