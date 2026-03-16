Hound Partners LLC Has $13.97 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

Hound Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,172 shares during the quarter. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C comprises approximately 1.8% of Hound Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hound Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C worth $13,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLYVK. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on LLYVK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research lowered Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 66,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $5,543,117.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,703,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,239,392.89. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $8,098,815.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,147,814.20. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 497,554 shares of company stock worth $43,484,018.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Price Performance

Shares of LLYVK opened at $92.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.03. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a one year low of $60.55 and a one year high of $102.62. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ: LLYVK) is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media’s investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media’s other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation’s global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media’s equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world’s leading live entertainment companies.

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