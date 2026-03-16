Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 67,919 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67,919 shares during the period. Packaging Corporation of America makes up 0.2% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $52,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Packaging Corporation of America

In related news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $2,795,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 197,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,422,791. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $226.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Up 0.5%

PKG stock opened at $215.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.63. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $172.71 and a fifty-two week high of $249.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.61%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.34%.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.