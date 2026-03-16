Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 46,594 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 46,594 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $49,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,491.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,005,000 after acquiring an additional 575,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $76,952,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,179.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 434,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,983,000 after purchasing an additional 400,881 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 722.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,885,000 after purchasing an additional 381,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,415,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $214,751,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:CRL opened at $155.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $228.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $994.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 3.59%.The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles River Laboratories International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its FY2027 EPS view to $11.62 (from $11.30), signaling stronger full?year outlook and supporting a higher valuation multiple. Zacks FY2027 boost

Zacks raised its FY2027 EPS view to $11.62 (from $11.30), signaling stronger full?year outlook and supporting a higher valuation multiple. Positive Sentiment: Zacks lifted FY2026 EPS to $10.78 (from $10.68), implying near?term margin or revenue improvement versus prior assumptions. Zacks FY2026 boost

Zacks lifted FY2026 EPS to $10.78 (from $10.68), implying near?term margin or revenue improvement versus prior assumptions. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published FY2028 EPS of $12.12, reflecting continued expected earnings growth beyond FY2027. Long?term upgrades can lift investor sentiment. Zacks FY2028 outlook

Zacks published FY2028 EPS of $12.12, reflecting continued expected earnings growth beyond FY2027. Long?term upgrades can lift investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Multiple quarterly raises: Q3 2026 to $2.86, Q3 2027 to $3.02, Q4 2026 to $3.02, and Q4 2027 to $3.32 — these sequential upgrades point to improving quarterly momentum. Zacks quarterly upgrades

Multiple quarterly raises: Q3 2026 to $2.86, Q3 2027 to $3.02, Q4 2026 to $3.02, and Q4 2027 to $3.32 — these sequential upgrades point to improving quarterly momentum. Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised mid?2026 quarterly views (Q2 2026 to $2.85 and Q2/Q3 2026 lifts), indicating expectations for recovery or stronger demand in the upcoming fiscal periods. Zacks mid?2026 raises

Zacks raised mid?2026 quarterly views (Q2 2026 to $2.85 and Q2/Q3 2026 lifts), indicating expectations for recovery or stronger demand in the upcoming fiscal periods. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks’ estimates differ from the consensus full?year figure repeatedly cited ($9.36), meaning analyst views remain divergent; the Zacks upgrades imply upside versus consensus but do not change consensus itself. Consensus vs Zacks

Zacks’ estimates differ from the consensus full?year figure repeatedly cited ($9.36), meaning analyst views remain divergent; the Zacks upgrades imply upside versus consensus but do not change consensus itself. Negative Sentiment: Zacks lowered Q1 2026 EPS from $2.39 to $2.05, a material near?term cut that could pressure the next quarter’s reported results and short?term sentiment. Zacks Q1 2026 cut

Zacks lowered Q1 2026 EPS from $2.39 to $2.05, a material near?term cut that could pressure the next quarter’s reported results and short?term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Zacks slightly trimmed Q2 2027 to $2.65 (from $2.67), a minor downgrade but another signal of some variability in near?term cadence. Zacks Q2 2027 trim

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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