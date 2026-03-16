Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,425 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Green Brick Partners worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 40.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $64.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $50.57 and a one year high of $80.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%.Green Brick Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

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About Green Brick Partners

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NASDAQ: GRBK) is a Dallas, Texas–based residential homebuilder and land development company. Founded in 2006, the company acquires, develops and sells residential lots and constructs single?family detached homes, townhomes and multi?family rental communities. Green Brick Partners also offers master?planned community development and delivers improved lot ready capability through its funded land development segment.

Operating across key Sun Belt markets, Green Brick Partners serves homebuyers in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Greater Houston, Austin and the Atlanta metropolitan area.

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