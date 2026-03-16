Hyperion Capital Advisors LP Takes $13.39 Million Position in Vertex, Inc. $VERX

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,387,000. Vertex makes up approximately 7.2% of Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Vertex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VERX. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex by 431.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 289,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 234,881 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,149,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 97.7% during the third quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 8.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 2Xideas AG purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

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Vertex Price Performance

VERX stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 332.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $42.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $194.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.33 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 0.96%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vertex from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 price objective on Vertex in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vertex from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on VERX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric C. Andersen bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $516,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 150,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,902.31. The trade was a 36.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Westphal purchased 150,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,879,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 397,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,682.20. This trade represents a 60.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 437,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

(Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: VERX) is a specialty refiner and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical feedstocks in the United States. The company collects and processes a variety of waste petroleum products, including used motor oil and industrial lubricants, which it converts into ultra-low-sulfur diesel, asphalt, and other refined products. By leveraging proprietary re-refining technologies and strategic feedstock sourcing, Vertex Energy aims to deliver cost-effective, lower-carbon fuel solutions to wholesale and retail customers across the country.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vertex operates a network of refining and blending facilities in key regions, including the Central, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets.

Further Reading

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