ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS Shares Bought by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 92.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,563 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of ExlService worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ExlService by 193.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,645,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,437,000 after buying an additional 3,063,510 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 540.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,317 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,862,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,415,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 534.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,354,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

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ExlService Price Performance

ExlService stock opened at $29.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.94 and a 12-month high of $48.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of ExlService from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXLS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 8,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $345,088.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,992.95. This represents a 13.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,586 shares of company stock valued at $449,725. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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