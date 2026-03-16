Nova Ltd. $NVMI Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,825 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Nova worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nova by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 607,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,144,000 after acquiring an additional 394,544 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova during the 3rd quarter worth $79,398,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 2,672.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,210,000 after purchasing an additional 169,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 69.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 359,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,857,000 after purchasing an additional 146,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 2,128.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 122,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVMI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Nova from $370.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nova from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $453.00 price objective on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.25.

Nova Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NVMI opened at $428.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.33. Nova Ltd. has a twelve month low of $153.99 and a twelve month high of $507.27.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.43 million. Nova had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 29.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Nova has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd (NASDAQ: NVMI) develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company’s core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.