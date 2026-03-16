Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 157,520 Shares of NPK International Inc. $NPKI

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,520 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.59% of NPK International worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NPKI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NPK International during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,903,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in NPK International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,341,000. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in NPK International in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,103,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in NPK International in the second quarter valued at about $22,351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NPK International in the second quarter valued at about $19,874,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gregg Piontek sold 108,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $1,527,861.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 884,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,442,466.82. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $28,806.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 131,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,375.23. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NPKI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NPK International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NPK International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Read Our Latest Report on NPK International

NPK International Stock Performance

NYSE NPKI opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.23. NPK International Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. NPK International had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 14.06%.The firm had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NPK International Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About NPK International

(Free Report)

NPK International, Inc (NYSE: NPKI) is a specialty chemical distributor supplying a broad range of industrial and performance materials across diverse end-markets. Its product portfolio includes acetic acid and derivatives, alcohols, ketones, esters, glycol ethers, glycols, specialty solvents, select inorganic chemicals and crop-protection intermediates. These materials serve industries such as coatings, adhesives and sealants, oil and gas, personal care, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals and water treatment.

The company places a strong emphasis on supply-chain security and technical service, maintaining warehousing, logistics support and laboratory capabilities at its regional distribution centers.

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