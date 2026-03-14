Sirios Capital Management L P Takes Position in Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI

Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,703 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 260.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,121 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 140.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,425 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8,080.0% during the second quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 133.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,286 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of LEVI opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $24.82.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.460 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, SVP David Jedrzejek sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $44,060.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 106,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,632.80. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Gowans sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 92,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,704.17. The trade was a 30.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,909. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company’s flagship label, Levi’s®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi’s, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

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