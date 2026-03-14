9,672 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN Acquired by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,672 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,289,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $19,240,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 891,661 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $114,374,000 after acquiring an additional 142,892 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $51,163,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $1,347,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Texas Capital raised Wynn Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.01. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $134.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.67.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The casino operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 4.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is a global developer and operator of luxury resorts and casinos, renowned for its premium hospitality offerings and integrated entertainment experiences. The company specializes in high-end hotel accommodations, gaming operations, fine dining restaurants, retail outlets, meeting and convention spaces, and live entertainment venues. Its properties are designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking upscale environments and world-class service.

Founded in 2002 by hospitality entrepreneur Steve Wynn, the company opened its flagship property, Wynn Las Vegas, on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005, followed by Encore Las Vegas in 2008.

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