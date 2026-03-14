Sirios Capital Management L P Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Sirios Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,959 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 14,283 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,348,319,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,905.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,350,479 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $426,216,000 after buying an additional 4,133,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,551,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $17,685,157,000 after buying an additional 3,025,483 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 4,471.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,966,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $290,660,000 after buying an additional 2,901,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,422,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $531,197,000 after buying an additional 2,671,539 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Uber Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of UBER opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $86.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.63 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
More Uber Technologies News
Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Uber and Motional have relaunched a commercial robotaxi service in Las Vegas (electric IONIQ 5s; safety drivers initially, operator removal planned), giving Uber real-world AV volume, visibility and potential incremental mobility revenue. Uber and Motional Launch Robotaxi Service in Las Vegas
- Positive Sentiment: Uber struck a multiyear deal to deploy Amazon/Zoox purpose?built robotaxis on the Uber app (initial U.S. rollouts announced), broadening its AV partner set and scaling potential robotaxi supply without heavy capex. Is Uber’s Robotaxi Deal With Amazon’s Zoox a Growth Catalyst?
- Positive Sentiment: Marsh Risk and Apollo launched an insurance facility to back Uber’s autonomous?vehicle expansion — removing a major operational hurdle by improving availability and pricing of liability coverage as AV deployments scale. Marsh Risk and Apollo launch Insurance Facility to support Uber’s autonomous vehicle expansion
- Positive Sentiment: Uber expanded international AV pilots, teaming with Nissan and Wayve for a Tokyo robotaxi program (pilot planned for late 2026), signaling global roll?out optionality beyond U.S. testbeds. Nissan, Uber, Wayve announce robotaxi tie-up
- Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat flagged Uber among names with technical tailwinds for traders — useful for short?term momentum players but not a substitute for fundamentals. 3 Rebound Candidates With Technical Tailwinds (UBER)
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces (Forbes/Fool) are framing Uber as a potential value/growth play given solid cash flow trends and a relatively low debt load; useful context for longer?term investors but not a catalyst by itself. Is Uber Stock Now A Value Play?
- Neutral Sentiment: Travis Kalanick launched Atoms (specialized industrial robotics). It’s notable because of his profile, but Atoms targets industrial sectors (mining/food/transport) rather than Uber’s consumer mobility business, so immediate competitive impact is unclear. Uber co-founder Kalanick launches Atoms in specialized robotics push
- Negative Sentiment: Short?term pressure persists: analysts pointed out the stock dipped more than the broader market recently amid volatility and an EPS miss in the last quarter (Q4 EPS below consensus), keeping some investors cautious about near?term multiples. Why Uber Technologies (UBER) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
Insider Activity at Uber Technologies
In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Roth Mkm set a $105.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citizens Jmp raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.
Get Our Latest Research Report on UBER
Uber Technologies Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
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