Sirios Capital Management L P Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Sirios Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,959 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 14,283 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,348,319,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,905.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,350,479 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $426,216,000 after buying an additional 4,133,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,551,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $17,685,157,000 after buying an additional 3,025,483 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 4,471.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,966,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $290,660,000 after buying an additional 2,901,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,422,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $531,197,000 after buying an additional 2,671,539 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $86.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.63 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

More Uber Technologies News

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Roth Mkm set a $105.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citizens Jmp raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

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Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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