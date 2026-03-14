Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Buys Shares of 590,105 Carnival Corporation $CCL

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 590,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,060,000. Carnival comprises approximately 2.3% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 182.0% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Carnival Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:CCL opened at $23.97 on Friday. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.37%.Carnival’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

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Carnival Profile

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Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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