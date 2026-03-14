Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P cut its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 38.5% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 16.8% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 297,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42,731 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at $700,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lantheus Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of LNTH opened at $79.49 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $406.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.03 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. William Blair upgraded Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.17.

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Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company’s portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

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