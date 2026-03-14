374,948 Shares in Surgery Partners, Inc. $SGRY Acquired by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 374,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,253.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 219,806 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 11.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,916,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

In related news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $105,209.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,600.80. This trade represents a 17.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 8,785 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $120,354.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,335.10. This represents a 13.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 54,705 shares of company stock worth $752,106 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Surgery Partners stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.95. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.54 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc operates as a healthcare services provider specializing in the management and ownership of ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals and multispecialty rehabilitation hospitals across the United States. Through its network of facilities, the company coordinates and delivers a broad range of outpatient surgical procedures in specialties such as orthopedics, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, gastroenterology, pain management and general surgery. Its integrated platform offers ancillary services including on-site imaging, laboratory testing, infusion therapy and physical, occupational and speech rehabilitation.

Since its establishment in 2010 and subsequent public listing in 2015, Surgery Partners has focused on strategic partnerships with physicians and health systems to expand access to cost-effective outpatient care.

Further Reading

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