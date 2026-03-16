Hillman Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,824 shares during the quarter. Campbell’s accounts for 3.2% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Campbell’s by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 333.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the second quarter worth $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Campbell’s by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 40.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Campbell’s from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Campbell’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Campbell’s from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell’s currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.65.

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Campbell’s Trading Up 0.3%

Campbell’s stock opened at $21.71 on Monday. The Campbell’s Company has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $40.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of -0.02.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 11,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $325,017.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,884.78. This trade represents a 20.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $71,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,748.64. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell’s Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

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