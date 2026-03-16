HighVista Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,324,000. Sandisk accounts for about 1.3% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNDK. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDK shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sandisk from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sandisk from $490.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Sandisk from $550.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $661.62 on Monday. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $725.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $97.66 billion and a PE ratio of -87.17.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Sandisk Company Profile

(Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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