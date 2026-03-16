HighVista Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,324,000. Sandisk accounts for about 1.3% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNDK. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.
More Sandisk News
Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Sector-wide NAND shortage + AI demand — analysts and market commentary point to a structural NAND supply deficit driven by AI infrastructure spending, which is lifting pricing and investor optimism for flash-memory suppliers like SanDisk. SanDisk Climbs 6% as Sector-Wide Memory Shortage Fuels Fresh Investor Optimism
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic industry collaboration — SanDisk joined SK Hynix on initiatives to develop high?bandwidth flash for AI, signaling product roadmaps aligned with hyperscaler needs and potential preferential design wins. Sandisk Joins SK Hynix To Shape High Bandwidth Flash For AI
- Positive Sentiment: Company guidance and results support growth thesis — management has signaled accelerated NAND growth and Sandisk’s recent quarterly beat (EPS and revenue well above estimates) underpin expectations for stronger margins and cash generation. SanDisk Corp. (SNDK) projects accelerated growth for NAND
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst/market commentary — buy-side pieces (e.g., Seeking Alpha) argue the rally has more room, citing product pipeline wins (Gen5 TLC, BiCS8) and hyperscaler adoption that should expand the data?center SSD mix. Sandisk May Not Be Peaking Yet – Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry ecosystem strength — suppliers and equipment makers (e.g., Aehr Test Systems) are seeing AI-driven orders for wafer/package testing; this validates higher NAND activity but is an indirect positive for SanDisk. AEHR Keeps Winning: Up +100% With Memory Chip Deal Potential (SNDK)
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor visibility from conferences — Sandisk’s Cantor conference presentation provides management detail and helped reinforce the story, but it’s incremental vs. earnings and industry supply dynamics. Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) Presents at 2026 Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation caution — some analysts warn SNDK’s rapid >1,000% YTD+ move has left a rich valuation and high sales multiple, raising the risk that near?term outperformance is already priced in and that volatility/mean reversion could follow. Sandisk Surges on AI Storage Demand: Is the Rally Already Priced in?
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNDK
Sandisk Stock Performance
Shares of SNDK stock opened at $661.62 on Monday. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $725.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $97.66 billion and a PE ratio of -87.17.
Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Sandisk Company Profile
SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.
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