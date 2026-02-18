34,456 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Purchased by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

