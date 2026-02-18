Rothschild & Co Redburn Boosts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $200.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 46.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amgen from $403.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

Shares of AMGN opened at $373.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.62 and a 200-day moving average of $314.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $201.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. Amgen has a 1 year low of $261.43 and a 1 year high of $385.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. The trade was a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,838,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,949,296,000 after acquiring an additional 961,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,591,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,012,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,310 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Amgen by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,097,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,560,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,237 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,192,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,414,296,000 after buying an additional 282,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,303,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,665,822,000 after buying an additional 1,035,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

