Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.10. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $45.03.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $272.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.21 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 276.5% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high?quality office and mixed?use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company’s portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit?oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid?20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

