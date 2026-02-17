Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,710,927 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the January 15th total of 1,169,182 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,148,150 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,148,150 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:HYLB opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $37.19.
Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.