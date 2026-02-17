Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,710,927 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the January 15th total of 1,169,182 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,148,150 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,148,150 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HYLB opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $37.19.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 303.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $594,000.

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

