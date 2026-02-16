General Dynamics (GD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for General Dynamics (NYSE: GD):

2/1/2026 – General Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $360.00 to $385.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/31/2026 – General Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2026 – General Dynamics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2026 – General Dynamics was given a new $393.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/29/2026 – General Dynamics had its price target lowered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $420.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – General Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $408.00 to $410.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – General Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2026 – General Dynamics had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/15/2026 – General Dynamics had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2026 – General Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $381.00 to $388.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – General Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $370.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – General Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $371.00 to $389.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – General Dynamics had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $398.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – General Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $400.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – General Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $410.00 to $420.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – General Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $385.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Get General Dynamics Corporation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total value of $6,818,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. The trade was a 35.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.