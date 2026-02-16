JBDI Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JBDI) Short Interest Update

JBDI Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JBDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,883 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the January 15th total of 16,018 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,027 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 18,027 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
JBDI Price Performance
JBDI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.77. 55,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,212. JBDI has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.
JBDI (NASDAQ:JBDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JBDI
About JBDI
JBDI Holdings Limited engages in the trading of reconditioned and recycling containers in Singapore and the Southeast Asia region. The company offers reconditioning and recycling drums, including open top drums, metal drums, plastic drums, plastic carboys, and intermediate bulk containers, as well as new drums, and collects waste drums and related products. It serves solvent, chemical, petroleum, and edible product oil industries. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Singapore. JBDI Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of E U Holdings Pte.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JBDI
- Nvidia CEO Makes First Ever Tesla Announcement
- The $650 Million Bet on AI’s Future
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- Trump & Musk’s Secret Bet on Silver — Exposed
- Is Elon Preparing for a Silver Shock?
Receive News & Ratings for JBDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.