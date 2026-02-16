JBDI Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JBDI) Short Interest Update

JBDI Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JBDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,883 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the January 15th total of 16,018 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,027 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 18,027 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

JBDI Price Performance

JBDI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.77. 55,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,212. JBDI has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

Get JBDI alerts:

JBDI (NASDAQ:JBDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of JBDI in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JBDI

About JBDI

(Get Free Report)

JBDI Holdings Limited engages in the trading of reconditioned and recycling containers in Singapore and the Southeast Asia region. The company offers reconditioning and recycling drums, including open top drums, metal drums, plastic drums, plastic carboys, and intermediate bulk containers, as well as new drums, and collects waste drums and related products. It serves solvent, chemical, petroleum, and edible product oil industries. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Singapore. JBDI Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of E U Holdings Pte.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JBDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.