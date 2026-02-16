SMART Wealth LLC Has $3.93 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August $FAUG

SMART Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,768 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August comprises approximately 1.5% of SMART Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAUG. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 74.5% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 45,899 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.0%

BATS:FAUG opened at $53.03 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $53.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.63.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.