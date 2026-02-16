M&G PLC Cuts Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

M&G PLC trimmed its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,762 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $45,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 127,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 39,699 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 143,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 33.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 99,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $240.00 price objective on Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.75.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of MANH stock opened at $140.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.53. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.86 and a 12-month high of $247.22. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $270.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.69 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 20.34%.Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

