Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Bought by Southeast Asset Advisors LLC

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,352 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 66,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 58,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4%

PFE stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $156.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 12.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 126.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Zacks Research lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.