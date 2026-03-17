Kinloch Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

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Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of VCR stock opened at $368.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $285.13 and a 12-month high of $414.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). Its manufacturing segment includes industries, such as automotive, household durable goods, textiles and apparels, and leisure equipment.

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