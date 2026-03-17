Kinetic Partners Management LP Takes $14.62 Million Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 854,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,618,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.50% of American Eagle Outfitters at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8,432.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,655.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,475 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

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American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

AEO stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $28.46.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 16.76%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $49,694.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $48,651.36. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (NYSE: AEO) is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company’s flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

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