129,994 Shares in NorthWestern Corporation $NWE Bought by Kintayl Capital LP

Kintayl Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 129,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,000. NorthWestern makes up about 4.7% of Kintayl Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kintayl Capital LP owned 0.21% of NorthWestern at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,428,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NorthWestern by 65.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,222,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,708,000 after buying an additional 484,266 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 69.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after buying an additional 471,125 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in NorthWestern by 595.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 525,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,805,000 after buying an additional 450,039 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1,211.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 430,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after buying an additional 397,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on NorthWestern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWE opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $72.21.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 11.24%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. NorthWestern has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.680-3.830 EPS.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 91.16%.

About NorthWestern

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ: NWE) is a regulated energy company that delivers electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its Electric Operations and Gas Operations segments, the company operates an extensive network of distribution lines, substations and pipelines. NorthWestern’s services encompass the delivery of power sourced from regional transmission systems and the procurement, storage and distribution of natural gas to end users.

Electric delivery services include the management of distribution infrastructure, customer metering and system reliability programs.

Further Reading

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