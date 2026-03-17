Kintayl Capital LP Takes Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Kintayl Capital LP bought a new stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,000. Chevron accounts for about 2.1% of Kintayl Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castellan Group increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.7% in the second quarter. Castellan Group now owns 20,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Chevron by 9.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 8.5% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, January 16th. Freedom Capital lowered Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.68.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total value of $10,941,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,466.70. This trade represents a 87.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $52,270,893.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,205.50. This trade represents a 95.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,099,397 shares of company stock valued at $196,196,468 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler sharply raised its price target (large upward revision), calling CVX one of the top large-cap energy picks — a signal that some institutional analysts see stronger upside. Piper Sandler Bumps Chevron

Piper Sandler sharply raised its price target (large upward revision), calling CVX one of the top large-cap energy picks — a signal that some institutional analysts see stronger upside. Positive Sentiment: Chevron advanced the Aphrodite gas field in Cyprus by awarding Worley a FEED contract, moving a development-stage project closer to execution — potentially adding future production and cash flow. Chevron Advances Aphrodite

Chevron advanced the Aphrodite gas field in Cyprus by awarding Worley a FEED contract, moving a development-stage project closer to execution — potentially adding future production and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Oil prices topping $100 on heightened Iran conflict risk supports higher near-term revenue and margins for major integrated oil companies like Chevron, lifting sentiment across the sector. Oil Prices Top $100

Oil prices topping $100 on heightened Iran conflict risk supports higher near-term revenue and margins for major integrated oil companies like Chevron, lifting sentiment across the sector. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Chevron and Shell are close to major production agreements in Venezuela suggest potential long?term production upside if deals proceed and sanctions/geopolitics allow. Venezuela Move

Reports that Chevron and Shell are close to major production agreements in Venezuela suggest potential long?term production upside if deals proceed and sanctions/geopolitics allow. Neutral Sentiment: Chevron won a new exploration block in Libya — this expands resource exposure but adds country risk; impact depends on project success and regional stability. Libya Expansion

Chevron won a new exploration block in Libya — this expands resource exposure but adds country risk; impact depends on project success and regional stability. Neutral Sentiment: Background piece on a former Chevron Venezuela executive (and alleged CIA informant) provides color on historical geopolitics but has limited direct market impact. Background on Venezuela Exec

Background piece on a former Chevron Venezuela executive (and alleged CIA informant) provides color on historical geopolitics but has limited direct market impact. Negative Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $180 but kept an “equal weight” rating — the target sits well below the current share price, implying limited upside from this influential house and signaling caution. Barclays Raises PT

Barclays raised its price target to $180 but kept an “equal weight” rating — the target sits well below the current share price, implying limited upside from this influential house and signaling caution. Negative Sentiment: Chevron agreed to a DOJ settlement over invalid renewable fuel credits, paying about $1M and retiring ~2M credits (~$3.6M value) — modest financially but a regulatory/compliance overhang. DOJ Settlement

Chevron agreed to a DOJ settlement over invalid renewable fuel credits, paying about $1M and retiring ~2M credits (~$3.6M value) — modest financially but a regulatory/compliance overhang. Negative Sentiment: Operational and geopolitical strains — force majeure at Israel’s Leviathan field, portfolio reshaping, and workforce reductions — increase near-term execution risk and uncertainty for production guidance. Geopolitics and Restructuring

Chevron Trading Up 0.0%

CVX stock opened at $196.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $198.88. The stock has a market cap of $392.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.99 and its 200 day moving average is $162.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.91%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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