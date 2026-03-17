Kinetic Partners Management LP Takes $45.23 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,315,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,225,000. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises 2.2% of Kinetic Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kinetic Partners Management LP owned about 0.09% of Warner Bros. Discovery at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth $306,848,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,639.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,788,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,066,000 after buying an additional 22,308,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,214,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,112,000 after buying an additional 18,736,600 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 108.9% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,095,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,291,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth about $77,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Arete Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.25 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.4%

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 94.87 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $30.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.95%.The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Positive Sentiment: WBD-dominated Oscars night — Warner Bros. films “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners” won multiple Academy Awards (reporting up to 10–11 trophies), driving a PR boost for the studio’s premium content slate and signaling franchise/rights value ahead of strategic talks. Warner Bros. Cleans Up at the Oscars

WBD-dominated Oscars night — Warner Bros. films “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners” won multiple Academy Awards (reporting up to 10–11 trophies), driving a PR boost for the studio’s premium content slate and signaling franchise/rights value ahead of strategic talks. Positive Sentiment: CEO David Zaslav sent a celebratory company-wide email highlighting the “historic” night and original storytelling wins — a morale/PR lift that can support investor expectations for content monetization and negotiating leverage in M&A discussions. Zaslav Celebrates Oscars

CEO David Zaslav sent a celebratory company-wide email highlighting the “historic” night and original storytelling wins — a morale/PR lift that can support investor expectations for content monetization and negotiating leverage in M&A discussions. Neutral Sentiment: Pending Paramount Skydance takeover remains front-and-center — coverage frames the Oscars success as timely but the $110B deal (and related bidding dynamics) is the primary structural story that will ultimately determine valuation. Investors should watch M&A updates more closely than awards alone. Reuters: Oscar triumph bittersweet as Paramount deal looms

Pending Paramount Skydance takeover remains front-and-center — coverage frames the Oscars success as timely but the $110B deal (and related bidding dynamics) is the primary structural story that will ultimately determine valuation. Investors should watch M&A updates more closely than awards alone. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary downplays the long-term market impact of awards (Oscars aren’t guaranteed to move box office/streaming revenue materially); treat the PR bump as potentially short-lived unless tied to monetization plans. Fool: Oscars not a big deal

Some commentary downplays the long-term market impact of awards (Oscars aren’t guaranteed to move box office/streaming revenue materially); treat the PR bump as potentially short-lived unless tied to monetization plans. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sale — Director Paul A. Gould sold 600,000 shares at ~$27.35 (?$16.41M) and trimmed his stake by ~71%, disclosed in an SEC Form 4 filing. Big director sells can create near-term selling pressure or signal personal liquidity needs rather than confidence. Paul Gould SEC filing

Large insider sale — Director Paul A. Gould sold 600,000 shares at ~$27.35 (?$16.41M) and trimmed his stake by ~71%, disclosed in an SEC Form 4 filing. Big director sells can create near-term selling pressure or signal personal liquidity needs rather than confidence. Negative Sentiment: Another insider sale — Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 35,000 shares at ~$27.48 (~$962k), reducing his holding by ~27%; adds to the raw selling flow that may offset some positive sentiment. Fazal Merchant SEC filing

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 95,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,411.72. This trade represents a 26.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 374,323 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $10,499,760.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 663,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,607,809. The trade was a 36.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 8,206,827 shares of company stock worth $230,674,025 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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