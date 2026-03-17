Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM is Knoll Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Knoll Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 4.8% of Knoll Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Knoll Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 381.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $36,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AEM shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM stock opened at $209.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $94.77 and a twelve month high of $255.24. The firm has a market cap of $105.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

See Also

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