Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Netskope Inc. $NTSK

Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Netskope during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netskope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Netskope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netskope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netskope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000.

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Netskope Price Performance

Shares of Netskope stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05. Netskope Inc. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netskope ( NASDAQ:NTSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.33 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netskope has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.070–0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.190–0.190 EPS.

NTSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Netskope from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Netskope from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Netskope in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Netskope from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Netskope from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netskope

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Beri sold 346,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $5,851,891.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Raphael Bousquet sold 3,823 shares of Netskope stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $63,691.18. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,049,721 shares of company stock worth $18,020,279 in the last ninety days.

Netskope Profile

(Free Report)

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

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