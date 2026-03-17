Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC Shares Sold by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,973 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Generac Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:GNRC opened at $202.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $241.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GNRC. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $292.00 price objective on Generac in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Generac from $236.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Generac from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.06.

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Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 24,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.61, for a total value of $5,739,930.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 137,182 shares in the company, valued at $32,321,451.02. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac’s product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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