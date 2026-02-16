Healthpeak Properties (DOC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: DOC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/7/2026 – Healthpeak Properties was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2026 – Healthpeak Properties was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2026 – Healthpeak Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Healthpeak Properties had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

2/2/2026 – Healthpeak Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Healthpeak Properties was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

1/12/2026 – Healthpeak Properties was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

1/9/2026 – Healthpeak Properties is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Healthpeak Properties was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

12/29/2025 – Healthpeak Properties had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Healthpeak Properties had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,220.00%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

