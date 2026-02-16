Healthpeak Properties (DOC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: DOC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/7/2026 – Healthpeak Properties was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/5/2026 – Healthpeak Properties was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/4/2026 – Healthpeak Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – Healthpeak Properties had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.
- 2/2/2026 – Healthpeak Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – Healthpeak Properties was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.
- 1/12/2026 – Healthpeak Properties was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.
- 1/9/2026 – Healthpeak Properties is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/9/2026 – Healthpeak Properties is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – Healthpeak Properties was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
- 12/29/2025 – Healthpeak Properties had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Healthpeak Properties had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,220.00%.
Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Healthpeak Properties
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Is Elon Preparing for a Silver Shock?
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.