Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 545 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,242,020,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of MKL opened at $2,060.89 on Monday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,621.89 and a 1 year high of $2,207.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,104.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,012.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,119.12, for a total transaction of $2,818,429.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $127,927,036.16. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Simon Wilson sold 75 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,072.94, for a total value of $155,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,103.80. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 1,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,900 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Markel Group from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Markel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,100.00.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group (NYSE: MKL) is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

