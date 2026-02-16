Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Short Interest Down 15.7% in January

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,772,609 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 2,102,164 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,411 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 286,411 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Century Communities from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, Chairman Dale Francescon sold 100,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $7,251,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 561,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,686,795.28. The trade was a 15.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 175.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Century Communities by 1,513.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Century Communities by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $74.89 on Monday. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.27.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Century Communities had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.58%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc is a national homebuilder and land developer headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction and sale of single- and multi-family residential homes, offering a range of floor plans and design options to homebuyers. In addition to its core homebuilding activities, Century Communities provides ancillary services such as mortgage financing, title and closing services, and insurance products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, aiming to deliver a comprehensive homebuying experience.

Founded in 2009, Century Communities rapidly expanded through both organic growth and strategic land acquisitions, positioning itself in high-growth markets across the United States.

