Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,468,448 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 611,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Philip Morris International worth $23,270,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $187.35 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $142.11 and a one year high of $190.98. The company has a market capitalization of $291.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.34 and a 200-day moving average of $162.35.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.88%.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.06.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

