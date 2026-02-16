Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,653,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 773,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Micron Technology worth $17,510,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Generation Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 5.0% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,372,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 390,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Finally, Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Micron Technology
In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,614.57. The trade was a 20.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Stock Down 0.6%
MU stock opened at $411.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $455.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.73.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Micron Technology Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.
Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology
Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and bullish notes lifted investor enthusiasm; several upgrades and price-target raises prompted gap-ups and heavy buying earlier in the week. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 9.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Management/CFO messaging that demand significantly outpaces supply — and that tightness could persist beyond 2026 — bolstered the bull case for DRAM/HBM pricing power and AI revenue visibility. Micron Technology Stock (MU) Opinions on CFO Supply-Demand Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Company momentum tied to accelerated HBM4 and NAND updates — reports of faster HBM4 timelines and facility progress lifted expectations for near-term product competitiveness and AI revenue mix. Micron (MU) Stock Surges 10% on Accelerated HBM4 Chip Timeline
- Neutral Sentiment: Retail and social-media sentiment has flipped bullish (Reddit/X), amplifying momentum but increasing volatility risk as retail participation can accelerate both rallies and pullbacks. Micron Is Suddenly at the Center of AI Spending As Shares Keep Soaring
- Neutral Sentiment: “Is Micron the next Nvidia?” pieces and bull-case writeups drive narrative momentum but are largely speculative — useful for sentiment but not proof of sustainable fundamentals. 2 AI Stocks Soaring Over 400% That Could Be The Next NVIDIA
- Negative Sentiment: Samsung’s announcement that it’s mass-producing HBM4 raises competitive risk and prompts investors to re-evaluate Micron’s premium valuation and near-term share gains. Samsung Claims to Be First to Ship New Memory Chips. What It Means for Micron.
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns and at least one downgrade/dissenting view argue Micron may be “priced to perfection,” increasing pullback risk if execution or end-market strength softens. Micron Is Priced To Perfection In A Non-Perfect Market (Downgrade)
- Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling activity (multiple executive sales) is being watched by some investors as a potential caution, even as institutional holdings remain large and mixed. Micron Technology Stock (MU) Opinions on CFO Supply-Demand Outlook
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
