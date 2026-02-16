Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,653,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 773,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Micron Technology worth $17,510,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Generation Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 5.0% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,372,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 390,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Finally, Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,614.57. The trade was a 20.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.6%

MU stock opened at $411.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $455.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.73.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.