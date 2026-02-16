Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Has $5.90 Million Stake in TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT cut its position in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,667 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in TC Energy by 2,757.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $63.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.58. TC Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $63.94.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

Key Headlines Impacting TC Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting TC Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped consensus estimates, sending investor optimism about near-term cash generation. Management reported EPS above street forecasts and solid margins. MarketBeat Q4 earnings

Q4 results topped consensus estimates, sending investor optimism about near-term cash generation. Management reported EPS above street forecasts and solid margins. Positive Sentiment: Shares rose to near all-time highs after the earnings beat, reflecting positive market reception alongside peer strength (Enbridge). MSN: Enbridge, TC Energy rise to all-time highs

Shares rose to near all-time highs after the earnings beat, reflecting positive market reception alongside peer strength (Enbridge). Positive Sentiment: Operational performance was highlighted: strongest safety performance in five years, 15 flow records in 2025, and management signaled progress in commercial discussions that could lead to incremental project announcements in 2026. The company also raised its dividend for the 26th consecutive year. GlobeNewswire: Q4 and full-year results

Operational performance was highlighted: strongest safety performance in five years, 15 flow records in 2025, and management signaled progress in commercial discussions that could lead to incremental project announcements in 2026. The company also raised its dividend for the 26th consecutive year. Neutral Sentiment: TC Energy filed its 2025 audited consolidated financial statements and annual disclosure documents, providing more detail for investors to review (MD&A, AIF). These disclosures support transparency but are informational rather than catalytic. GlobeNewswire: annual disclosure filing

TC Energy filed its 2025 audited consolidated financial statements and annual disclosure documents, providing more detail for investors to review (MD&A, AIF). These disclosures support transparency but are informational rather than catalytic. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly materials and the conference call/slide deck are available for investors to assess guidance, project updates and segment detail. Press release / slide deck

Quarterly materials and the conference call/slide deck are available for investors to assess guidance, project updates and segment detail. Negative Sentiment: Despite beating estimates, reported EPS was lower than the same quarter a year ago (quarterly comparisons mixed across sources), which could temper enthusiasm about growth trajectory. Reuters: beats Q4 profit estimates

Despite beating estimates, reported EPS was lower than the same quarter a year ago (quarterly comparisons mixed across sources), which could temper enthusiasm about growth trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet and liquidity metrics remain potential headwinds: low quick/current ratios (around 0.56/0.63) and a debt-to-equity near 1.6 increase sensitivity to rate and funding risks for capital projects. Investors should weigh the dividend reliability against leverage.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company’s principal businesses include long?distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.