Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 184,425 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 230,260 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,155 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,155 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 4,192 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $96,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,011.38. This trade represents a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $224,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 92,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,082.20. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 17,547 shares of company stock worth $398,902 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 60.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 355.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

EBMT traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.54. 37,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $179.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.67%.The firm had revenue of $24.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EBMT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Bancorp Montana

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Eagle Bank & Trust. The company offers a range of community banking services to individuals, small businesses and governmental entities. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage financing and treasury management.

Through Eagle Bank & Trust, the company provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, ATM access and cash management solutions designed to meet the needs of local customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.