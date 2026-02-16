Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,283 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 47.2% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price objective on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.16.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $263.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.10 and a 52-week high of $464.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

