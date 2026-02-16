DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:DDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 29,222 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the January 15th total of 22,681 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,659 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,659 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDI. Wall Street Zen cut DoubleDown Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoubleDown Interactive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Up 0.7%

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 338.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 54.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DDI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.75. 110,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,803. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $95.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.61 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 28.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ: DDI) is a digital entertainment company that specializes in the development and publishing of social casino games. The company’s portfolio centers around free-to-play titles that emulate the experience of land-based casino games such as slots, video poker, bingo and table games. By blending high-quality graphics, engaging gameplay features and real-time social mechanics, DoubleDown Interactive aims to deliver a virtual casino environment accessible via web, mobile and social media platforms.

The company’s flagship offering, DoubleDown Casino, serves as a hub for multiple slot and table-style games, enabling millions of registered players to compete in tournaments, unlock new machines and purchase virtual coins through in-app transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.