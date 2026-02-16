Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,878,875 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 2,858,614 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,474,279 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 71.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 71.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,474,279 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPRO. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Draganfly from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on Draganfly in a report on Thursday, January 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Draganfly to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Draganfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC grew its position in shares of Draganfly by 57.3% in the third quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC now owns 315,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Draganfly in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Draganfly during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Draganfly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Draganfly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DPRO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.89. 678,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,106. Draganfly has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $37.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37.

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO) is a Canada-based developer and manufacturer of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and related software solutions for commercial, government and academic applications. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, the company specializes in designing lightweight, modular drones that integrate advanced sensor payloads—including high-resolution imaging, multispectral and thermal cameras—to gather aerial data across a range of industries.

The company’s core offerings include turnkey UAS platforms, data-capture payloads and proprietary analytics software that enable clients to perform precision agriculture monitoring, land surveying, infrastructure inspection and environmental assessment.

