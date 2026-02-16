Sprott (SII) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect Sprott to post earnings of $0.5260 per share and revenue of $69.1210 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Sprott Stock Up 4.0%

NYSE SII opened at $123.00 on Monday. Sprott has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $143.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SII. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sprott in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Sprott in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sprott in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the second quarter worth about $28,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott by 1,514.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 314,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after buying an additional 295,317 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sprott by 98.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 488,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,660,000 after buying an additional 242,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sprott by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after buying an additional 72,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Sprott by 432.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 55,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a Toronto?based alternative asset manager specializing in precious metals, real assets and related investment vehicles. Founded in 1981 by Eric Sprott, the firm has built a reputation for offering physically backed bullion trusts, exchange?traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds and private managed accounts that provide exposure to gold, silver, platinum and other hard assets. Sprott’s product lineup also includes royalty and streaming strategies, which grant investors long?term participation in mining project cash flows without direct operational risk.

In addition to its flagship physical bullion trusts, Sprott offers actively managed equity portfolios that focus on companies engaged in the exploration, development and production of precious metals.

